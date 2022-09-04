Innovative Bioresearch Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (INNBC)

Innovative Bioresearch Coin (INNBC) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Innovative Bioresearch Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innovative Bioresearch Coin has a total market cap of $12,750.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of Innovative Bioresearch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovative Bioresearch Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
About Innovative Bioresearch Coin
Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s total supply is 1,229,840,000,000 coins. Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official Twitter account is @InnBioresearch. Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official message board is www.innovativebioresearch.com/blog. Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official website is www.innovativebioresearch.com.
Innovative Bioresearch Coin Coin Trading
