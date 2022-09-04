Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,209 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £157.17 ($189.91).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.68), for a total transaction of £37,203.30 ($44,953.24).

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,170.50 ($14.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. 3i Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3i Group Company Profile

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.84).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

