Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

