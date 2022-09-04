Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases 72 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($182.70).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,040.50. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.17) to GBX 266 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

