Insider Buying: Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) insider Peter Egan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

Johnson Service Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £428.34 million and a PE ratio of 4,810.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.66.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

