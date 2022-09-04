Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $132,439.23 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 13,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $132,439.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,083,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

VOXX International Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

