Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,075 ($25.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,596.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.91.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Admiral Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.