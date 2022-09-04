Insider Selling: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).
Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,075 ($25.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,596.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.91.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
