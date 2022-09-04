Instadapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.70 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $56,848.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

