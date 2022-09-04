Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,298.67

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $163,298.67 and $2,512.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,058,102 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

