Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

About Intapp

NASDAQ INTA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.