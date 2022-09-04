Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,306 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

