Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $335,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

