Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.