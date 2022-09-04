Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 72.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

