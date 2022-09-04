Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,141 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,572,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 472,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 230,899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

