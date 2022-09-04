Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after buying an additional 1,453,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after buying an additional 1,390,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $509,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $347.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.46. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

