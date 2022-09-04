Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $246.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

