Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 232 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

