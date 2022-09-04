Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 555 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

