Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 927 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.