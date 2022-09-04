Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

