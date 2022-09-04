International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 536.17% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.