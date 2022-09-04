International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSE THM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.76.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

