Inverse Finance Trading 5% Lower This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $835,015.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $84.20 or 0.00424369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00237077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008499 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

