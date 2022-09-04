Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 272,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 150,841 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.2 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

