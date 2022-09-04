ION (ION) Trading Down 53.9% Over Last Week

ION (ION) traded down 54.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. ION has a total market cap of $58,080.30 and $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00095642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00257842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,790,291 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,291 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

