IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.59 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $240.59 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00159261 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.
IOST Coin Profile
IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOST Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.