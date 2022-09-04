IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.06.

NYSE IQV opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

