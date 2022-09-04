Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Iridium (IRD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $85,864.48 and $8.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
