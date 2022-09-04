iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 861,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,215 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

