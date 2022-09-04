iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 119,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 905% compared to the average daily volume of 11,903 put options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,817,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 240,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

