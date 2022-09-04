iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.36% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,960,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $216.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

