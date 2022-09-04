Ispolink 24 Hour Volume Hits $667,610.00 (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.22 million and $667,610.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

