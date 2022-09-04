ITAM Games One Day Volume Reaches $26,285.00 (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games (ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

