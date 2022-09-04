Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and traded as high as C$8.22. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 793,555 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

