Jackpot Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,225.00 (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
About Jackpot
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
