Jackpot Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,225.00 (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

