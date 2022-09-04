JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $23.88. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 129,029 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
JAKKS Pacific Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
