JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $23.88. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 129,029 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.