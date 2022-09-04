James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $905.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

