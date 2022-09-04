Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Security Asset Management increased its position in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Markel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

