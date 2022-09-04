Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New $252,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.