Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.