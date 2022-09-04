Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

