Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 2.1 %

CLX stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

