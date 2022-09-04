Jarvis Network Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $596,198.95 and approximately $2,503.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

