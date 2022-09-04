Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 2.7 %

EPA:RI opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

