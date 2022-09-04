Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.05).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,048.33. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In related news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,582.89). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

