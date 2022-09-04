Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jet2 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 900 ($10.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 739.55 ($8.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 903.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jet2 Company Profile

In other Jet2 news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 6,221 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £50,016.84 ($60,436.01).

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.