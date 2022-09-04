JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.9 %

JBLU stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.