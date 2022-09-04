JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $73.65 million and $1.18 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,305,928 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
