John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.
Insider Transactions at John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.