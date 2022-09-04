John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

In other John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

